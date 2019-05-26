HARDACRE, Dale E. 79 years old of Springfield, Ohio, left this earth for his eternal home on May 22, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Dale was born in Springfield, Ohio on October 19, 1939. He was the son of Richard Elno and Ruth (Kadel) Hardacre. He was the brother of Richard (Bonnie) Hardacre. Dale was a faithful, humble servant of Jesus Christ and lived this out daily by actively serving Maiden Lane Church of God and an innumerable number of friends and family. He was a dairy farmer throughout his life, and after milking cows early every day, on Sunday mornings Dale could still be found at church with his family. In addition, Dale served as a delegate for Milk Marketing Incorporated. He was known for his love for God, service for others, his uncanny ability to fix every object destined for the garbage, his immense garden, and his treasured focus on family. He graduated from Tecumseh High school in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army at his post in Germany for two years. Dale is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight and half years, Peggy (Combs) Hardacre, his two children, son Mark Allen (Wendy) Hardacre, daughter Julie Ann (Trent) Nourse, daughter-in-law Janise (Hardacre) LeVan and his five grandchildren, including Kristen (Andy) Stephens, Nicholas (Heather) Hardacre, Dale Matthew (Lindsey) Hardacre, Audrey Caroline Nourse, and Jaden Nourse. He has seven great grandchildren, Kaden, Bentley, Ryden, and Maxx Hardacre as well as Karder, Elaina, and Carlee Stephens. Viewing will be held at the Maiden Lane Church of God (door B) from 5pm. - 8pm. on Tuesday, May 28th. On Wednesday May 29th at 11am, we will celebrate Dale's promotion to glory. Burial service to follow at Vale Cemetery, Springfield Ohio. Donations may be made in memory of Dale Hardacre to the 1201 Maiden Lane Youth Ministry in Springfield, Ohio 45504. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary