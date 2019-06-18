Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Dale HAVENS

Dale HAVENS Obituary
HAVENS, Dale Age 63, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Dorothy (Fairchild) Havens, step-father Herbert L. Phillips, brother Jessie Havens, and sister Brenda Combs. He is survived by his brother David (Dreama) Havens, sisters Wanda (Scott) Rector, Diane Havens and Sandra (Ron) Havens. Dale retired from Meijer Corp. He was an amazing Drummist and music lover. He enjoyed collecting antiques, enjoyed tending his vegetable garden and all things Bugs Bunny. He especially loved his nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 pm 1 pm on Thursday, June 20. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 18, 2019
