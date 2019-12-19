Home

HAWVERMALE, Dale Age 77 passed away at his residence on Tuesday December 17, 2019. He was born February 18, 1942 to the late Everette & Louetta Hawvermale. Dale was a longtime dairy and grain farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Frank. He is survived by his wife Janet (Hunn) of 50 years, sons John and wife Donna, Mark and wife Rachel; grandchildren Ashley and Kelly Hawvermale, Jacob Hawvermale, sister Judy and Tom Keating and his brother in law Joe Hunn, numerous nephews and nieces, friends, neighbors and his special companion Major. A memorial celebration of Dale's life will be held on December 21, 2019 at 1 P.M. at the St Andrews Lutheran Church, 282 S. Broadway St., Farmersville, officiated by Pastor Jon Kibler. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 12:30 the day of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to the church or to in Dale's memory. The family would like to thank Pastor Jon, and St. Andrew Lutheran Church and for their care and support. Arrangements by Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home Germantown.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019
