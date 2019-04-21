|
|
LEONARD, Dale E. Age 77, a retired realtor of Kettering, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, April 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Joe & Lula, brothers Gordon, Delmar, Billy, Lawrence, Don Leonard, and sister Mildred (Ashley). He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Judy (Ashley), son Tim (Diana), daughter Nicole (James) Reed, grandchildren Ashley (Travis), Kaitlyn, Alex Baker, Alissa, Austin Leonard, & 3 great grandchildren Cole Ray, Brayden, & Chassity Thaxton. He is survived by 1 sister Shirley (Jim) Williams, 2 brothers Bob (Carol), Jerry (Annie) and many other extended family and friends. Celebration of life service to be held at Washington Heights Baptist Church, 5650 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429, Saturday April 27, 2019. Visitation at 2:30, followed by service at 4:00 officiated by Pastor Dave Kisner. The family would like to thank Greenbrier Nursing Facility and for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the mission program at WHBC.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019