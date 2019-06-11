LINDON, Dale "I Love A Parade" Age 79, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 15, 1939 in Middletown and lived here all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1958. Dale was president of Lindon's GMC for 50 years, and was employed in sales at Dempster Tire for 15 years. He was a lifetime member of the First Church Of The Nazarene in Middletown, and former member of the Lion's Club and Masonic Lodge. Preceding him in death were his parents, Seldon and Alma Mae (Bushhorn) Lindon; and one brother, Paul Lindon. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Gingerich Lindon; three sons, Michael (Michelle) Lindon, Mark (Mary) Lindon and Matthew (Kristie) Lindon; five grandchildren, Savannah, Elizabeth, Samantha, Somer and Alexander; one great grandson, Kaidon; one brother, Virgil Lindon; several nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends. Visitation will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the First Church Of The Nazarene, 215 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Paul Brannon officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church Of The Nazarene, 215 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr- Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com. Published in Journal-News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary