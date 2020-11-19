MENKER, Dale E.
Age 80, of Brookville, passed away Sat., Nov. 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Margaret Menker; sister, Doris Fisher; nephew, Jeffrey Winfield. Dale was a longtime member of Crestview Baptist Church and he had a deep faith in Jesus Christ. He also loved trains and bird watching. Dale is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kimberly Menker; brother, Joe Horn; numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hospice of Dayton
. Arrangements in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE.
