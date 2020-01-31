|
MILLER, Dale Robert 65, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born June 11, 1954, to Donald and Hazel (West) Miller. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Kent (Rita) Miller and Glenn Miller. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Campbell, sons; Luke Miller, Levi (Tracy) Miller, Logan (Liz) Campbell and, daughter; Lacie (Ryan) Adams; step-daughters; Stephanie (Earl) Neilsen, and Tasha (Susan) Phillips, brother;Carl (Nancy) Miller, 10 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dale served in the Army National Guard from 1976 until 1985. He worked as a welder for Snyder Tank for 25 years and then as a truck driver for Hays Manufacturing. In his spare time, Dale enjoyed fishing and billards, but what he enjoyed most of all was the time spent with his loving family. A memorial service will be held 5 PM, February 4, 2020, at Oldtown United Methodist Church, 1639 US-68, Xenia, OH 45385. The visitation will be held from 3 PM until the time of services. Pastor Ken Martin will officiate. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 31, 2020