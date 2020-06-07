MOORE, Dale Age 98, of Madison Township, died on May 29, 2020. He was born in Middletown on June 23, 1921, to parents Grant and Bertie (Collins) Moore. He entered the army during WW II, serving in the European Theater and received the American Campaign, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medals with three bronze stars, serving in the Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe Battle Campaigns. After the war, he became interested in the fiberglass reinforced plastic industry. He joined Kimball Manufacturing as vice-president of sales in San Francisco, CA. This led to be an early pioneer in fiberglass boat development. He later started his own company and was a major sales representative in boat and marine equipment and manufacturing in the Midwest. In 1981, he sold his company and retired to play golf and enjoyed going fishing in Canada. Dale was married to Edna (Smith) Moore, the love of his life, for 73 years. She preceded him in death in 2016. He is survived by his daughter, two granddaughters, a son-in-law and two great grandsons. Burial was at Woodside Cemetery with Military Honors. He was loved and cherished by his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.



