PETRY, Dale E. 86, of Stillwater Township, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center. Born and raised in Middletown, Ohio, Dale was a longtime resident of Stillwater Township. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. Dale was an Art Director at an ad agency for 30 years before his retirement. Active in family life, Dale loved nature and all things outdoors, as well as art and drawing. He was an Elder of the Wood-Ridge Presbyterian Church and was a former scout leader. The son of the late Robert and Lela (Pinkerton) Petry, Dale was also predeceased by his brother, Robert, sister, Dorothy (Sherron) and son, Jonathan. He is survived by his wife, Janice (Foxbower) Petry, whom he married in 1956; his son, Christopher Petry and wife, Rita (Ayick); his four grandchildren, Jennifer (Blessing), Lindsey, Jonathan and Nick (Maskal); and his two great-grandchildren, Keith and Sullivan. Dale is also survived by his niece, Jennifer (Sherron) Hiteshue and nephew, James Sherron, both of Ohio. Services are private and are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Memorial donations may be made to The , 7 Ridgedale Avenue, Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 19, 2020