Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale PETRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale PETRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale PETRY Obituary
PETRY, Dale E. 86, of Stillwater Township, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center. Born and raised in Middletown, Ohio, Dale was a longtime resident of Stillwater Township. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. Dale was an Art Director at an ad agency for 30 years before his retirement. Active in family life, Dale loved nature and all things outdoors, as well as art and drawing. He was an Elder of the Wood-Ridge Presbyterian Church and was a former scout leader. The son of the late Robert and Lela (Pinkerton) Petry, Dale was also predeceased by his brother, Robert, sister, Dorothy (Sherron) and son, Jonathan. He is survived by his wife, Janice (Foxbower) Petry, whom he married in 1956; his son, Christopher Petry and wife, Rita (Ayick); his four grandchildren, Jennifer (Blessing), Lindsey, Jonathan and Nick (Maskal); and his two great-grandchildren, Keith and Sullivan. Dale is also survived by his niece, Jennifer (Sherron) Hiteshue and nephew, James Sherron, both of Ohio. Services are private and are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Memorial donations may be made to The , 7 Ridgedale Avenue, Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -