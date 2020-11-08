1/1
Dale PLUNKETT
PLUNKETT, Dale Merle

Age 94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at Friendship

Village in Trotwood, Ohio, on September 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his

parents, Charles "Roy" and Charlotte; his brothers and

sister Charles, Melvin, and Leah; and his loving wife of 73 years, Alice "Carolyn" (Epley). He is survived by his sons Jerry (Marti) and Mark (Cheryl); grandchildren Anna (Danny) Helton, Jennifer (Jay) Ratermann, Matthew (Rebecca) Plunkett, Marie (David) Valentine-Elam, Carolyn May Plunkett, Mark (Allie) Plunkett, Jessica Plunkett, and Luke (Natalie) Plunkett; as well as 21 great-grandchildren. Dale was offered a football scholarship to The Ohio State University, as well as a football and basketball scholarship to Northwestern University, but the U.S. Army had other plans for him. Drafted immediately after graduating from Wilbur Wright High School, Dale was sent to Belgium and served in the Battle of the Bulge campaign. After Germany's surrender, he came home on leave to marry the woman of his dreams and his best friend, Carolyn Epley, on August 11, 1945. He was slated to join the war in the Pacific, but his orders were cancelled with Japan's surrender. Upon completing his World War II Army tour of duty, Dale reentered the workforce as a toolmaker and draftsman, retiring as vice president of sales and marketing for a local tool and die company. A multi-talented family man, he also found time to coach his two boys in baseball and attend all their sporting events; design and build two houses in Beavercreek; become an avid golfer as a member and board member of the Walnut Grove Country Club, which fulfilled a childhood dream; and serve as a Mason for more than 60 years. After retirement, Dale continued his commitment to golf, community involvement, and woodworking. He helped to make more than 5,000 small wooden trucks for Toys for God's Kids. Missionaries then presented these trucks to underprivileged children all over the world, the first toys some of these children had ever received. In 2016, Dale was inducted into the Wilbur Wright High School Hall of Fame for his

scholastic and sports achievements. Although only three

official sports existed when he was in high school, he set the school record for winning the most varsity letters. His record has been tied but not surpassed. Dale also won multiple

All-City Awards in football and basketball. Dale's memorial service, officiated by Pastor Debbie Holder, will be held on November 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on November 14, immediately preceding the service.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, service attendance is limited to approximately 50 people, with priority given to family and out-of-town guests. The family requests that guests pay their respects during the 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. visitation. Interment of ashes at Woodland Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Tri State www.honorflighttristate.org or Toys for God's Kids www.toysforgodskids.com. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
NOV
14
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
NOV
14
Interment
Woodland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
