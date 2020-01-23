Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery
Dale Whitlow Obituary
WHITLOW, Dale Eugene 76, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Saturday, January 18, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cathryn (Cruden) Whitlow. Survived by his daughters, Denise (Mike) LaBar, Renee (Greg) Kraft; brother Robert (Sandy) Whitlow; sisters Linda (Whitlow) Stevens, Ruth (whitlow) Schaffer and husband Merrideth, Marie (Whitlow) Edmonds; grandchildren Catelyn LaBar and Jennifer Brewer. He retired from General Motors and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Graveside services will be held 2 PM Monday, January 27, 2020 at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Bobbie Predmore officiating. Contributions may be made to in his memory. Arrangements in care of TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020
