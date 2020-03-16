|
|
WHITMER, Dale E. 61, of Marysville, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at The Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born September 8, 1958, in Springfield, the son of G. Thomas and Phyllis J. (Roosa) Whitmer. Dale worked as a banker for 35 years and was active in the New Carlisle Sertoma, Plain City Lions Club and Delaware Kiwanis. Survivors include his wife, Ann (Manning); brother, Samuel & Angela Whitmer; nine nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Whitmer. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Walter Mock officiating. Entombment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or the . Due to the recent virus pandemic, we completely understand that many of our friends and family may choose stay home for the services. You may still send your condolences through the funeral home website at www.conroyfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 16, 2020