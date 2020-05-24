Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dryden Road Pentecostal Church
3201 Dryden Road
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Dryden Road Pentecostal Church
3201 Dryden Road
View Map
LAKES Sr., Dallas R. 93, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1926 to the late William and Sally Lakes in Madison County, Kentucky. Dallas proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII under General MacArthur. He was a dedicated Christian and General Motors retiree and a farmer. Dallas was one of the original members of Dryden Road Pentecostal Church. Dallas is survived by his loving wife Edith of 73 years; son Dallas Jr. (Luvenia); grandchildren; great grandchildren and other family members. He is preceded in death by his 3 children Glen, Sandra and Larry; grandson Brad; great grandson Avery. A Funeral Service will be held 11am Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Dryden Road Pentecostal Church, 3201 Dryden Road, by Rev. Bennie D. Sutherland. The family will receive friends on Tuesday May 26 from 5-8pm at the church. Interment Sugar Grove Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020
