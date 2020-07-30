Damean CANDLER

CANDLER, Damean A. Age 44, of Portsmouth, VA. He went home to God on 21 June 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell K. Sr. and Loretta Candler, and his father, Dwight D. Gaulding of Dayton, Ohio. He was raised in Dayton, Ohio, and was a graduate of Jefferson Twp. High School class of 1994. He earned a B.S. in Psychology from Wilberforce University. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, where he earned various medals and awards. After serving his country, he continued his career as a civilian at the Naval Shipyard, working as a Marine Machinist and Mechanic. During his downtime, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, restoring antique hot rods, and traveling. He was also an accomplished hunter and gun enthusiast. He is survived by his loving and supportive mother, Donna Candler; his sister, Danita; his nephews, Davied and Dorian; his beloved aunt, Gail Salley and cousin, Jason Bunch, who were more like his second mother and brother; his favorite uncles, Mark (Selina) and David (Deborah), and Russell K. Jr.; cousins, Alex, David Jr., Darcel, Danielle and many, many others, including special family members and friends. Due to the Coronavirus, please do not send flowers because of limited space. Private services will be held for immediate family only. Sign guess book at www.JTFFS.com