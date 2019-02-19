|
|
MILLER, Damer Arnold 81, of South Vienna, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Mt. Carmel Medical Center. Born September 18, 1937 in Waterloo; he was a son of Damer and Georgia (Clarkston) Miller. Arnold had worked for the silver Machine Company in South Vienna, starting in 1963. Survivors include his wife of 62 years Patricia (Harrington) Miller; sons Tony (Sue) Miller, Dale Miller and Andy Miller; daughter Dawn (Denny) Goettge; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister Loretta Bonham; brother Marlin Powers, several nieces and nephews; sister in law Maureen Powers and the Harrington Family. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Mack Powers, brothers Mike and Marvin Powers. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main St, London with Mike Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in Plattsburg Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5-8 PM Tuesday. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 19, 2019