CHANCELLOR, Damian Age 23, was born October 27, 1995 in Dayton, Ohio. Damian loved and adored his family. He was a protector and had a magnetic personality. He had a heart of gold and a positive outlook on life. Through his challenges and obstacles he still smiled bright enough to light the room. His encouragement to others and positive pep talk helped many in their moments of sadness and worry. His greatest accomplishment was loving unconditionally and being a genuine human being. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents Melissa Chancellor and Eddie Howard, Jr.; sisters Latasha Dia, Melissa McCain and ShaTyra Stockton; niece Me'Khiyah Woodfork Chancellor; aunts Sandra Chancellor and Andrea Chancellor; uncles Samuel, Amos, Jimmy and Forrest; cousin/brother Tavion S. and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services have been completed. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019