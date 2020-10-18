Damon RETHERFORD

RETHERFORD, Damon Age 92 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1928, in Hamilton the son of the late Emery and Florence (nee Cope) Retherford. Damon got called to preach at the age of 18 and spent his life ministering and serving the Lord. Damon was retired from Champion Paper International and was a proud Kentucky Colonel. He was married to Oma Retherford for over 74 years and she preceded him in death this past August. He is survived by three children Gloria (Jack) Wahl, Kathy (Bobby) Baker, and Ronald (Evelyn) Retherford; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by one son Timothy Retherford; two daughters Nannie Day and Judith Retherford; six siblings Gladys Frazier, Mildred Holland, Orlee Mobley, Hazel Mays, Dewey Retherford, and Donald Retherford. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Fred Baker officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com