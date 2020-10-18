1/1
Damon RETHERFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Damon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RETHERFORD, Damon Age 92 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1928, in Hamilton the son of the late Emery and Florence (nee Cope) Retherford. Damon got called to preach at the age of 18 and spent his life ministering and serving the Lord. Damon was retired from Champion Paper International and was a proud Kentucky Colonel. He was married to Oma Retherford for over 74 years and she preceded him in death this past August. He is survived by three children Gloria (Jack) Wahl, Kathy (Bobby) Baker, and Ronald (Evelyn) Retherford; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by one son Timothy Retherford; two daughters Nannie Day and Judith Retherford; six siblings Gladys Frazier, Mildred Holland, Orlee Mobley, Hazel Mays, Dewey Retherford, and Donald Retherford. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Fred Baker officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved