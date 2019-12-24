Home

BRAUCH, Dan Age 84, of Fairfield passed away on December 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary (nee Eversole); children, Kathy (Steve) Verdino and Kim (Donnie) Mitchell; step son, Jeff (Monica) Sizemore; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Cecil Day officiating at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 24, 2019
