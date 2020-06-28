DAN FORTNEY

FORTNEY, Dan R. Age 85, of West Carrollton, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Dan was born in Knox Co., KY to the late Irvin and Lucille (Rains) Fortney. He served in the US Army, retired from Delco Moraine Division of General Motors, was a member of West Carrollton Lodge 737 F. & A.M. and was an avid trap shooter, most of all Dan loved his family and especially the little ones. Dan was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sylvia Hill. Dan is survived by his wife of 58 years Mary E. Fortney; 2 sisters, Joann Sowders, Judy Howe; niece, Sue and Jim Folker; 2 nephews, Mike Sowders and Bruce and Rebecca Sowders; brothers-in-law, Larry (Joyce) Miller, Larry Hill and Jerry (Bonnie) Miller. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Further services will be Wednesday at Hopper Funeral Home in Barbourville, KY with burial at Stewart & Abner Cemetery, Artemus, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are asked for West Carrollton Masonic Lodge 737 F. & A.M., 25 East Central Avenue, West Carrollton, OH 45449 in Dan's memory. A special thank you to Kingston of Miamisburg for the kindness and care showed to Dan!



