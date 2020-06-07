Dan MOORE
MOORE, Dan Of Hamilton, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was the son of Jesse and Nellie (Sartin) Moore, both deceased. He is survived by his son, Kevin Moore, and son-in-law, Scott Stoney, of Dayton, Ohio; many devoted nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Gilda Irene (Roberts) Moore; his sister, Maggie Theiss; and two brothers, Charles (Brownie) Moore and Billy Moore. Dan graduated from Vanceburg High School in Vanceburg, KY; enlisted in the US Army and served in the 350th Bomb Squad/100th Bomb Group, flew 27 missions over Europe, and was Honorably Discharged in Dec. 1945 as a Tech Sergeant. He retired from Armco Steel in 1986. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make donations to your local charity. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be planned in the future when we can all gather together safely. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
