OSBORNE, Dan R. Passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 due to long-term complications. He was preceded in death by his father, William Osborne; sister, Donna K. Osborne; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Osborne. Dan is survived by his mother, Deloris Abram; brothers, Bernard Campbell, James (Rosie) Osborne, and Alvin Osborne; and sisters, Charlene (Luke) White and Dorothy (Don) Fredrickson. The family will receive friends Monday, April 1, 2019 from 12-1PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, New Lebanon. The service will begin at 1PM with Pastor Time Livingston officiating. Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery, Dayton. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019