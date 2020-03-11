|
SHORT, Dan E. 60, of Urbana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1959, in Springfield, the son of Eugene R. Short and Oleda (Johnson) Short. Dan was a 1978 graduate of Northeastern High School and retired from Honeywell-Grimes after 39 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt, especially deer. Dan had a passion for musical instruments and his sense of humor was unbeatable. He could make anyone smile with his bigger than life personality and through his jokes. More than anything else, Dan adored his family. He was a caring and loving man whose family meant the world to him. Dan is survived by his beloved mother and step-father, Oleda and Jerry Baker; caring siblings, Debra (Jeff) Johnson, Deana (Steve) Knisley and Doug (Heidi) Short; nephews, Brandon (Megan) Short and Logan Short; step-siblings, Lisa, Deb (Scott), Brett (Kim) and Brenda (Jamie); and numerous aunts, uncles, great-nieces and nephews, extended family members and close friends. He was reunited in Heaven with his father, Eugene and his grandparents. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5-8p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Funeral service to honor Dan's life will be on Saturday, March 14 at 10a.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Keith Sarver officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Central Ohio at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave -7th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43210 or First Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd, Springfield, OH 45503. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 11, 2020