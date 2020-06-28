DANA HOMER

HOMER, Dana M. Dana M. Homer, 64, husband of Lynda G. (Johnson) Stone-Homer, passed away June 24, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Donald and Josephine (Martin) Homer. Raised and educated in Hudson, MA, he attended Hudson public schools and was a graduate of Hudson High School. He also attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute and graduated with a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering. Dana was employed as a Chemical Engineer, specializing in silicate paper coatings with Dow Corning, Mead, Mondi and others over his career. He was a man of many talents and enjoyed living life to the fullest. Dana loved cars, motorcycling, boating, hunting, and fishing. He ran a summer tennis program in Hudson and played soccer at Worcester Polytech. He was a beekeeper for a few years and enjoyed remote control cars and planes. A huge music fan, he followed the careers of his favorites, especially Jethro Tull. Known for his kind heart, great spirit and strong Christian faith, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his loving wife Lynda, he is survived by his children, Daniel C. Homer and his wife JoNell Taylor Homer of Satellite Beach, FL; Caleb J. Homer of Mulberry, FL; Grace C. Robinson and her husband Andrew of Land O Lakes, FL; six adored grandchildren, Kaleb Homer, Elijah Graham, Natalie Homer, Aaron Homer, Benjamin Robinson and Delaney Robinson; brothers, Duane M. Homer and his wife Tere of Springfield, OH; Darien Homer and his wife Muriel of Mashpee, MA; sister, Dawn Leigh Homer-Bouthiette and her husband Dennis; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.