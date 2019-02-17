TACKETT, Dana Keith April 24, 1953 Feb. 15, 2019 Dana passed away on February 15, 2019, on his 33rd wedding anniversary surrounded by his wife and two kids, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Dana was a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, a Veteran, retired Dayton Police Sergeant, a business owner, and friend to so many. Dana was larger than life and lived life large. He was born April 24, 1953, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Billy and Imogene Tackett. He grew up in Northridge, OH where he graduated in 1971 from Northridge High school and spent the majority of his life living in the City of Dayton. In 1985 he met his wife, Patricia. A year later, they were married and spent 33 adventurous, and "good to go" years together, and had two children Katie and Jonce. For much of that time they worked side by side in the Dayton Police Department, where Patty currently serves as a Detective. He was a US Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Dana started his career in law enforcement at the Village of Germantown before he moved to Dayton Police department where he spent 26 years serving the City of Dayton. After 26 years, he retired as a Sergeant, and soon after purchased and operated the Miami Valley Shooting Grounds. Dana dedicated over 13 years building the business and cherished the friendships he developed along the way. Dana and his family loved traveling the world as well as attending numerous concerts. They enjoyed horseback riding, ATV riding, camping and sitting around a campfire. He also enjoyed working on his cabin, traveling back and forth to Florida and taking boat rides on the lake. He also loved being a Dad, and Uncle Dana. He was a regular 'MacGyver,' no job was impossible for Dana to tackle. He was even known to be seen surprising children at Christmas dressed as Santa Claus. He will always be "our guy" and we will miss him so. Dana rode through the pearly gates of Heaven on his horse, Oreo, who also passed away yesterday! Dana is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Katie, son Jonce, sister Pam Barton, brother Billy Jr. (Lisa) Tackett and sister-in-law Jodi Tackett. His Mother-in law Sandy Kinisky, sister in laws, Aja Kane, Susie (Herb) Betts, Cindy (Jeff) Noseworthy, brothers-in-law, Jimmy and Joey Kane, and numerous nieces, and nephews that held a special place in his heart. He is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Imogene Tackett, brothers Wendell (Sally) Tackett, Darin Tackett and brother-in-law Kenny Barton. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, at the Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Dana to either , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or the Dana Tackett Memorial Fund, c/o PO BOX 13858, Dayton, OH 45413. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary