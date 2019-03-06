Home

CORBITT Jr., Dandy Age 90 passed away on February 27, 2019 at Carriage Inn Nursing Home. He was a 29 year employee of Milk Marketing Inc. and Fidelity Prescriptions. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 65 years Carine Corbitt. To that union was born 3 children, Harvey (Charlotte) of Swartz Creek, Mi, Alice Moore and Steven of Dayton, OH. Funeral service will be held Friday March 8, 2019 at Fellowship Cathedral Ministries;186 Pomeroy Dayton, OH. 45417 with Bishop Alice Moore officiating and Minister Steven Corbitt Eulogist.Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangments entrusted to W.E.Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
