JOLLY, Dane H. Age 80, passed away Tuesday July 2nd at . He was born in Germantown, KY. on December 25, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Thurman Jolly and his sister, Delores (Paul) Lee. Dane is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jean Randall; his children, Dean (Peggy) Jolly of Hillsboro, Pamela Roberson, Kimberly Adams; their mother, Sue Jolly of Dayton; also Susan Smith of Xenia, Barbara Kell and Jim Zurface of Jamestown. Dane was blessed with many grandchildren three generations deep totaling near 70. He retired from several careers, however, his most fulfilling job was owner/operator of the Miami Valley Funeral Escort Service. He loved riding his bike and serving the community in this special way. Lastly, Dane had a very special bond with his little dog "Patches". They did everything together including watching TV, napping and riding in the golf cart. Please feel free to dress casually for services. The family will receive friends Friday from 5-8pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Funeral Service 11:00am Saturday at the funeral hoe with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. Burial will follow in Willow View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019