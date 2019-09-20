|
ABNER, Daniel Joseph Age 35 of Colerain Township passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 4, 1984, the son of Brian and Julie (Schmidt) Abner. On August 1, 2009, in Fairfield he married Cathy Lester. Daniel was employed at 5th 3rd bank. Daniel was passionate about history and politics. He enjoyed traveling and time spent with his son, family, and friends. Survivors include his wife Cathy; son, Jayden; parents, Brian and Julie Abner; sister, Emily (Derrick) Greenlee; niece, Esther Greenlee; nephew, Brayden Lester; mother-in-law, Farides Lester; and many cousins with whom he was close. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Jewel Abner, Herman and Virginia Schmidt; aunt, Linda Davis; uncle, William Schmidt; and father-in-law, George Lester. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am Tuesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Pastor Brian Hill of Calvary Chapel Cincinnati officiating followed by burial in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8:00pm Monday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 20, 2019