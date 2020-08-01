1/1
Daniel BOONE
1953 - 2020
BOONE, Daniel Allen "Teddy Bear" Daniel "Teddy Bear" Allen Boone, age 66, of Dayton, passed away on July 27, 2020, at his residence, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 4, 1953, the son of the late Byron and Ruth Boone. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Boone; sister, Mae Clack; and brothers-in-law, Dick Garringer and Jim Kirkwood. Daniel is survived by his beloved wife of over 40 years, Emma "Marie" Boone; children, Kevin (Kelli) Boone, Frank (Senita) Boone, Marie "Dawn" Boone, Angie Boone and Todd Boone; step- son, Billy Harris; grandchildren, Christina, Wesley, Jr., Kelly, Piper, Cody, Kevin, Karson, Jazmine, Billy, Ashley, Emmy and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Mia, Bella and Briella; siblings, Dixie, Donna, Ruth, Bub, Net and Bill; and many other loving sisters-in-law, family and friends. He was the Icon of North Dixie Drive. In his free time, he enjoyed anything having to do with cars, whether it be buying cars, attending car shows or fixing up cars. But most importantly, he loved his family deeply and will be dearly missed by all of them. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home, with Rick Carr officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park. The family asks that everyone who will be attending the Visitation or Funeral Service to please dress casual, jeans and t-shirts are encouraged. To share a memory of Daniel with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
AUG
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
AUG
3
Burial
Dayton Memorial Park.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
