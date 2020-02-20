|
BOWMAN, Daniel L. 68, passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020, at Oak Creek Terrace Nursing and Rehab Facility. Dan was the second of five children and a son of the late Clair and Doris (Reinking) Bowman. He graduated from North Side High School (Fort Wayne, IN) in 1970. He was Honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corp and continue employment at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Dayton, OH. He was preceded in death by his brother Alan Bowman, and is survived by two brothers Tom (Dana) Bowman, Bob (Sue) Bowman both of Fort Wayne, IN and a sister Linda Bowman of Fort Wayne. Services will be family only.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020