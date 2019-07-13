BROWN, Daniel E. Age 76 of Fairfield, passed away at Doverwood Health Care on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born in Butler County on June 6, 1943 the son of Jesse and Ethel (Gundler) Brown. On July 14, 1962 in Hamilton he married Joyce A. Eversole. Daniel was employed as a delivery truck driver for Butternut and Rainbow Bread Companies. He attended the Tri-County Assembly of God. He is survived by his wife, Joyce A. Brown; five children, Susan Clarke, Shawn (Barbara) Brown, Stephanie Brown, Steven M. Brown, and Saramarie (Brett) Ramey; one brother, Jimmy Brown; six grandchildren, Stuart and Shandon Smith, James, Kenneth III, and Samuel Clarke, and Travis Brown; eight great grandchildren, Jacob, Jonathon, Wesley, Kenny, Mya, Carter, Virginia, and Daniel. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Steven S. Brown; and four siblings, Charles, Harold, and Fred Brown, and Louise O'Neil. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on July 13, 2019