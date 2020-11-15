1/1
Daniel BURKHARDT
BURKHARDT, Daniel F. "Dan"

Age 84 of Dayton, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Dan was a graduate of Chaminade High School and The University of Dayton. He worked with Instron Corporation in Mechanical Sales up

until his retirement in 1997. He was passionate about living life to the fullest. His greatest love came from being with his

family and friends and experiencing the great outdoors. His hobbies included water and snow skiing, riding his motorcycle along streams of water, driving his convertible, playing tennis, running, volleyball, pickleball, flying airplanes, and coaching his children in their sports. His most treasured verse in the

bible was Proverbs 3: 5-6 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight." He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Agnes (Timmer) and sister Martha (Zink). He is survived by his loving wife

Linda (Fortkamp), sister Carolyn Jordan (Ed), 3 children,

Michele A. Houghton of Waynesville, Adam T. (Ashley) of Dayton and Eric D. (Sarah) of Okinawa, Japan; 7 grandchildren, Jakob, Kylie and Erika Houghton, Parker and Elliotte Burkhardt and Mila and Lulu Burkhardt. He is also survived by his 2 loving stepdaughters Lisa Paris and her children Morgan and Andrew, and Joni Baker and her children Sydney and Evan. Memorial service will be held at Fairhaven Church in Dayton on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at noon. Family will receive friends one-hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Hospice of Dayton.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
