Daniel Clemenz
Daniel Clemenz Obituary
CLEMENZ, Daniel Lee Age 66, passed away 28 May 2019 at his home outside Atlanta Georgia after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a 1970 graduate of Centerville High School, 1974 grad of Ohio University and received his masters degree in choral conducting from Florida State U. Throughout his life he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and a faithful Christian. He will be deeply missed but we rejoice that he is finally home. Memorial service was held at Northview Church in Roswell, Ga on 1 June 2019
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019
