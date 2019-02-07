COX, Daniel F. Of Hamilton, Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Mitrione) Cox of 39 years. Cherished son of William(late) and Mary Lou Cox. Loving father of Chris (Anizete) Cox, Annie (Joe) Webb and Vince Cox. Caring grandfather of Ben, Sam, Will and Cecilia Webb. Dear brother of Bill, Larry, Tom and the late John Cox. Dan was an active member of St. Ann Parish. Second to his family, Dan's passion was coaching. He started coaching CYO football in 1986 and went on to coach in 1999 at Badin High School until his passing. Dan dedicated his time to coaching youth football. Dan was employed at Champion Paper for 20 years then went onto Matandy Steel. Dan attended the University of Dayton and Miami University. Dan passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 57 years. He was a proud tissue and bone donor. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Ann Catholic Church, 646 Clinton Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45015. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 1pm at Stephen T Badin High School, 571 New London Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dan Cox Scholarship fund at Badin High School. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton). Published in Journal-News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary