DELEHANTY, Daniel M. Age 78 of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting. Dan was a former partner with Roth & Company Certified Public Accountants. He was also a dog trainer with the Gem City Dog Club and a member of First Light Church (formerly First Baptist of Vandalia). He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Janice L. (Gibson) Delehanty, daughters: Dana (Bret) Leasure of Franklin, Traci Delehanty of FL, son: Daniel (Meg) Delehanty of Tipp City, grandchildren: Megan (Adam) Taylor, Amanda (Walter) Martens, Amelia (Joe) Guercio, Nikolas Schultz, Jordan Evans, great grandchildren: Isla, Mitchell, Carter, Cole, Camden, brother: Edward (Shelley) Delehanty of VA, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Avis (Abbott) Delehanty, 4 brothers and 1 sister. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Timothy Rudd officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020