DIXON, Daniel Of Middletown, Ohio passed away on August 27, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Ramer, Alabama on April 18, 1931. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Second Baptist Church 116 S. Verity Parkway with Bishop Mark Monroe, Pastor. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Middletown, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 29, 2019