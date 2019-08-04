Home

Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home
1307 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 521-4800
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clarence J. Brown Reservoir Lakeside Shelter House
1954 - 2019
Daniel Dobyns Obituary
DOBYNS, Daniel Lee 64, of Springfield passed away January 5, 2019. He was born September 1, 1954 a son of son of Thelma (Jordan) and Richard Dobyns. He was devoted father to his daughter, Brooke (Chad) Atkinson and granddaughters, Chloe and Willow, He also leave to cherish his memories brothers, Michael and Robert Dobyns; nieces and nephews, Amy, Brian and Kevin Dobyns, many great nephews and nieces and a cousin, Tommy Jordan. He was preceded in death by his parents; cousin, Gary Jordan; uncle, Clyde Jordan, aunt Armenia Jordan and nephew, Craig Sparks. A celebration of Life Service will be held August 9, 2019 at the Clarence J. Brown Reservoir Lakeside Shelter House from 1pm - 6pm. Please bring your favorite side dish and guitar. Any questions, call Mike at 937-244-0350. Service provided by the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
