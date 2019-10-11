Home

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
(513) 422-5404
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
Daniel DUNCIL


1929 - 2019
Daniel DUNCIL Obituary
DUNCIL, Daniel Van Age 90, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. He was born January 1, 1929 in Whitesburg, KY to Sheridan and Vestie (Napier) Duncil. He worked in Aircraft Component Manufacturing for Aeronca for 34 years, retiring in 1990. Daniel is survived by his children, Tim (Susan) Short, Leonard Duncil, David (Tonya) Duncil, Sandy (David) Rush; grandchildren, Curt, Michael Short, Katelyn, Kassidy Duncil, Brittany, Lynsey Duncil, Justin Rush; 9 great-grandchildren, brother, Sheridan "Bub" Duncil. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Chelcie Duncil; 1 brother and 4 sisters. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakestevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 11, 2019
