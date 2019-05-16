Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
For more information about
Daniel FARRIS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel FARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel FARRIS


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel FARRIS Obituary
FARRIS, Daniel R. Age 60, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Dan loved his family, music, biking and any activity that took him outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Peg Bauer, Harold Farris; and an infant brother, Mikey Farris; He is survived by a daughter, Shannon; and sisters, Ginger (Tony) Ross, Chris Farris, and Margie (Dan) Christie, along with several nieces and a nephew. There will be a visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A memorial service will immediately follow visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to: Dayton Right to Life, 425 N. Findlay St., Dayton, OH 45404. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now