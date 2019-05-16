|
FARRIS, Daniel R. Age 60, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Dan loved his family, music, biking and any activity that took him outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Peg Bauer, Harold Farris; and an infant brother, Mikey Farris; He is survived by a daughter, Shannon; and sisters, Ginger (Tony) Ross, Chris Farris, and Margie (Dan) Christie, along with several nieces and a nephew. There will be a visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A memorial service will immediately follow visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to: Dayton Right to Life, 425 N. Findlay St., Dayton, OH 45404. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019