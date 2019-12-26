|
FITZGERALD, Daniel J. Husband of 56 years to Ann M. Fitzgerald (nee Ackermann), son of the late Charles and Rosella Fitzgerald, beloved father of Shay Fitzgerald, Patrick (m. Shonna) Fitzgerald, Brian (m. Pauline) Fitzgerald, Katie (m. Matt) McGowan and Erin Fitzgerald, dear grandfather of Laurel, Drew, Kiara, McKenna, Meghan, Dermot and Neive, devoted brother of Michael and Tom Fitzgerald died peacefully in his sleep November 27, 2019 at the age of 80. He attended Purcell High School and University of Cincinnati. Upon graduation he served as a Captain in the United States Army. After his military service he moved to Hamilton, Ohio to raise his family. He worked as an engineer for Champion International Paper for 29 years. Dan was a lifelong volunteer, from the PTA to the United Way and more than 20 years with the Boy Scouts of America. He spent his life helping others. The family will greet guests Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011, from 9:30 AM until a Celebration of Life Mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to : 644 Linn St, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 26, 2019