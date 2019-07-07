FLETCHER, Sr., Daniel Lee Age 82, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for one week. He was born April 23, 1937 in Middletown, Ohio and lived here all his life. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School. Daniel was employed as a clerk at Middletown Post Office for 34 years retiring in 1993. He then was employed in maintenance at Kohls Department Store for 15 years. He was a member of Towne Boulevard Church of God, and Jefferson Lodge #90 F. & A.M. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed traveling with his wife Morethia and their children and grandchildren to Disney World. Preceding him in death were his parents, Martha Elizabeth (Gillespie) and George Samuel Fletcher, Sr.; one brother, George Fletcher, Jr.; and two sisters Rheu Lou Ellis and Lucetta Fletcher. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Morethia (nee May) Fletcher; three children Bobbi Jo (Mark) Lovely, Danny (Cheryl) Fletcher and Steve (Linda) Fletcher; five grandchildren, Phillip Lovely, Michael Fletcher, Justin (Sarah) Fletcher, Derrick (Chrissy) Fletcher and Jessica Fletcher; four great grandsons; three great granddaughters; and many extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on July 7, 2019