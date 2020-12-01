1/
Daniel GARBER
GARBER, Daniel Robert

Age 98 of Clayton, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Springmeade Health Center. Dan had worked for F & M Contractor for 20 years and farmed in the Eaton, Ohio, area for over 25 years. He was also a self-employed cabinet maker and will be remembered as the friendly bagger at Landes Fresh Meats where he worked for several years. Dan was a member of the Salem Old German Baptist Brethren Church, New Conference. He is survived by his son and daughters-in-law: Carl & Rhonda (Landes) Garber, Leann (Skiles) Garber, sister: Wilma & Marvin Lavy, sisters-in-law: Lois Garber, Janet Balsbaugh, 5 grandchildren and spouses, 10 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins, neighbors, and kind friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Virgle "Virg" (Bowser) Garber, parents: Oscar & Della (Denlinger) Garber, son: Dale Garber, sister and brother-in-law: Mabel & Dennis Biser, brothers and sister-in-law: Richard and Wilma Jean Garber, Paul "Pete" Garber, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Ken Miller, Burlin & Marillis Bowser, Hubert Balsbaugh, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Mildred and John Balsbaugh and Gladys and Wilbur Rapp. The family will receive friends with a walk-through visitation on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred

Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Salem District Old German Baptist Brethren Church

(corner of Barnes Rd. & Sweet Potato Ridge Rd.) with the Home Brethren officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
DEC
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Salem District Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
