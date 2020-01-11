Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
HART, Daniel R. Of Centerville, OH passed away suddenly on January 8th. Dan was originally from St. Louis, Missouri but has lived in the Kettering/Centerville area for more than 30 years. A graduate of Bowling Green University and Wright State University, Dan had a career in network engineering. He had a love of Boy Scouts and was actively involved for 15 years. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2008, and he was an advocate for living with and curing Parkinson's. Dan was also an avid photographer and an accomplished saxophonist and lover of jazz music. He is survived by his wife Amy of 23 years and sons Adam Daniel and Nathan Richard. In addition to his wife and sons he is survived by his parents Richard and Lakie Hart of Kettering, OH, his brother Edwin Hart and wife Annmarie, extended family John Lindley, Jeff and Jaimie Lindley, Lisa and Martin Cizler, Denise and Megan Lindley and nieces and nephews Alex and Nicholas Hart (Lauren), Megan Piechowski (Tim), Chelsea Kemmer (David), Evan and Blake Cizler, and Carter and Hannah Lindley as well as great nephews Ben and Max Piechowski. Friends will be received at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave on Sunday, January 12th from 3:00 to 5:00 pm with a funeral service to be held on Monday, January 13th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sunflower Rev It Up for Parkinson's Research (Team Wabbit), P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219 or Miami Valley Council Boy Scouts of America, 7285 Poe Ave., Dayton, OH 45414 or www.miamivalleybsa.org . Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobaisfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020
