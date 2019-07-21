HECKER, Daniel O'Hara Age 72 formerly of Englewood passed away Monday July 15, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Marion; step- daughters Cynthia (Paul) Hill, Donna (Chris) Ruff, Autumn (Andy) Ames; grandchildren Michael Ruff, Christen (Anthony) Whalen, Katie Ruff, Alaina Ames, Adeline Ames and dear friends Larry and Wendy Grossnickle and Steve and Carol Pestke. Daniel is predeceased by his parents, the late Richard and Lucy (O'Hara) Hecker. Daniel was a former Deputy Director of the Knights of Columbus in Port Orange, Florida as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus Color Corps Commanders for Msg. Bishop Assembly in Orlando, Florida. While residing in Florida, Daniel owned his own home improvement business. Daniel previously served as a Fire Captain for Randolph Township Fire Dept. and as a police officer for the City of Englewood. Daniel was a 1966 graduate of Fairview High School. Dan loved everything Irish as well as Florida State Football. Dan was always a loyal protector of his wife, family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM Tuesday July 23, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church 1000 Wenger Rd. Englewood, OH 45322. The family will receive friends 10AM until time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus Charities (https://www.kofc.org/un/en/secure/charities/annual-appeal.html) in Dan's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019