Daniel HIGNITE
HIGNITE, Daniel L.

Age 72 of 7047 Everest St., Spring Hill, FL., passed away Sept. 18, 2020, at his home from kidney failure. Survived by his 2 daughters, Jessica L. Clark (Hignite) and her husband Kenneth W. Clark, of Dayton, OH, Nichol C. Smith-Hignite and her wife Melissa Smith-Hignite, of Oberlin, OH; 4 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was born on May 20, 1948, to Mervin and Winnifred Hignite in Dayton, OH and went to

Belmont High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army,

serving during the Vietnam War. He was also an avid golfer and liked to bowl. He loved his friends and family. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Spinning Road Baptist Church, 538 Spinning Rd., Riverside, OH 45431. Th family will have a private burial at a later date.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Spinning Road Baptist Church
