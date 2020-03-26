Home

HOBBS, Daniel Allen Age 59 passed away suddenly of a heart attack. Danny was born in Hamilton,Ohio on Aug. 3 1960 the son of Creed and Veree Hobbs. Danny was preceded in death by his father in 1998.He is survived by his mother Veree Hobbs two devoted daughters Jessica Hobbs and Crystal Hobbs. Brother Phil Hobbs (Theresa) and five grand-children, a devoted sister Penny Hobbs all of Somerset Ky. Sisters Judy Sheard and Debbie (Mike) Mays of Hamilton, ohio and many nieces and nephews.Burial will be in Hamilton, Ohio.There will be no visitation and no flowers are permitted.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 26, 2020
