LAMB Jr., Daniel Age 94 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 2, 1925 to his parents, Daniel & Mary (Balonier) Lamb, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Lamb; sons, Ronald and Daniel E. Lamb, Sr.; daughter, Sharon Combs; and wife, Mary Simpson-Lamb. Dan is survived by 2 daughters, Karen Sweney, and Mary (Kris) McKinley; son, Donald (Teresa) lamb; brother, Stanley "Bud" (Mary) Lamb; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends. Dan was a graduate of Jefferson Twp. High School and served in WWII in the Army. He eventually retired from the Army Reserves and GM in 1983 after many years of service. He served on the Jefferson Twp. Fire Dept for many years and was Chief for several of them. His hobbies included woodworking, painting and being active in his church. He was loved and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM with funeral to follow at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at West Acres Church of the Nazarene, 6199 Hoover Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Chris Hammiel and Pastor Larry Mcintosh officiating. Burial will take place at Bear Creek Cemetery at a later date. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019