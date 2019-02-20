LAWSON, Daniel Died peacefully at Legacy Lane - Wisteria Place, on Sunday afternoon, February 17, 2019 in Abilene, Texas at the age of 94. Dan was born on August 19th, 1924 in Middletown, Ohio to Horace and Gertrude Lawson. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1942. He was an accomplished musician, playing the clarinet in the Middletown High School Marching Band. Dan enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943 and was stationed in Guam and Tinian during World War II, where he was a ground engineer and navigator on the B-29 bombers. He re-enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and remained stateside during the war. After World War II, he moved to Elkhart, Indiana, where he worked for C.G. Conn Ltd., a musical instruments manufacturer. Dan worked in the model shop, designing and repairing clarinets, saxophones and trumpets. He moved to Abilene, Texas in 1970 to continue working in the company's brass wind manufacturing division. He loved planes, trains and automobiles, as well as big band and classical music. Dan enjoyed working in his yard and taking long walks around his neighborhood. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Ruth Vaughn, and his brother, Herbert Lawson. Dan is survived by his brother Greg Lawson of Ft. Pierce, FL; 13 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday morning, February 22nd, from 10:00 am to 11:45 am, at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home in Middletown, Ohio, and the Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Church, Holy Family Parish at 12:00 noon. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery immediately following the Mass. The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the caregivers and staff at Legacy Lane - Wisteria Place and Hendrick Hospice Care, and a very special thanks to his neighbors, Melvin and Mary, for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1903, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH 45433. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary