Age 73, of Springfield, Ohio, was called home to be with God on Friday, November 20, 2020. Daniel was born October 19, 1947, in Lockbourne, Ohio, to the late Benjamin and Ethel (Rowland) Lozier. On June 7, 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, L. Marie Daniels. He was a devotedhusband to his loving wife of 55 years, Marie Lozier and was a loving father to Solangia Zelaski of Troy and Chris (Cheryl) Lozier of Quincy. He issurvived by two sisters, Ethel Shingleton and Dorothy Harrop; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Stewart, Hunter Zelaski and Levi Zelaski; great-grandsons, Parker and Noe Zelaski; brothers-in-law, Lanny and Kenny; sisters-in-law, Lynn and Faye; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. He is also survived by his Church of Christ family and a host of friends whom he met daily at McDonalds. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Stewart; five brothers and one sister:Walter, Hershel, Alonzo, Charlie, Albert and Shirley; and brother-in-law, Gene. After 46 years, he retired as maintenance supervisor of the Upper Valley Mall in September 2012. Daniel was known as being a kind and gentle soul and will be missed by so many. Services will be held at a later date.Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



