More Obituaries for Daniel LUTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel LUTE

Daniel LUTE Obituary
LUTE, Daniel "Dan" Age 50 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, in his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Phyllis Lute; and his nephew, James Lute, all of Xenia. He is survived by his beloved wife, Toni Lute; his brother, Jimmy Lute of Xenia; his niece Jessica (Bobby) Turner and great-niece, Josie of Kettering; mother-in-law, Helen Scharff of Dayton; brother-in-law, Thomas Fox of Dayton; his best friend, Scott Luthman of Dayton; his stepsons: Robert (Tammy) Brewer of Atlanta; David Brewer (Laura Pruitt) of Kettering; and Simon Brewer (Erin McGarry) of New York City; five grandchildren; and many wonderful neighbors. Dan worked 16 years at the Delphi plant in Kettering and loved working on cars and helping his neighbors. No service is planned at this time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020
